Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers.

The infielder is thriving in the leadoff spot for the Angels. Fletcher has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, slashing a blistering .386/.438/.523 over that stretch while crossing the plate 12 times. He's made minimal contributions in other fantasy categories (just five homers and eight steals over 122 games on the year), but he could be a valuable source of runs down the stretch.