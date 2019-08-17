Fletcher went 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Fletcher's best batting of the night came in the third inning, when he tripled off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito and came around to score on an infield single by Shohei Ohtani. Fletcher's other hit was a leadoff single in the first inning. The versatile infielder is 11-for-25 with five runs scored and three RBI over his last six games, with five of those hits going for extra bases. The 25-year-old is up to .287/.345/.402 with five homers, four triples and eight steals this year.