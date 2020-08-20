Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's loss against the Giants.
Fletcher went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's game against San Francisco, but that might have been just an outlier in what has been a very consistent stretch for the second baseman. He has hit safely in all but one of the Angels' last 18 games and has posted a .345 on-base percentage during that stretch, but he's also produced three multi-hit efforts in the Angels' last five games. He doesn't supply much power -- .157 ISO in 102 at-bats -- but he should remain valuable if he keeps getting on base at a strong clip as he has done it this year.
