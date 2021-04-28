site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' David Fletcher: Two hits in loss
Fletcher went 2-for-5 with a double and a strike out in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Texas.
Fletcher led off the game with a double and singled in the seventh but the Angels big bats were unable to bring him home. The middle-infielder's slash line now sits at .265/.284/.570.
