Fletcher (ankle) isn't available for Monday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Fletcher sprained his ankle early in Sunday's contest and will miss his first game of 2020 as a result of the injury. The Angels have an off day Tuesday, and manager Joe Maddon was optimistic that Fletcher would be able to return for Wednesday's contest.
