Fletcher will get looks in the outfield this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Angels only have four outfielders with major-league contracts, so Fletcher could be the the team's fifth outfielder in addition to playing various infield positions. The 24-year-old posted a respectable .275/.316/.363 line in his 80-game debut season last year while starting games at second base, third base and shortstop.