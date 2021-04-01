Fletcher agreed Thursday with the Angels on a five-year, $26 million contract extension, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The deal includes two additional team options that could push the total value of the extension to $41 million, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The 26-year-old was able to work out a long-term pact with the Halos just hours before the team opened its season with a four-game series against the White Sox. Since reaching the majors in 2018, Fletcher has become of baseball's pre-eminent contact hitters; he owns a career .292 average while striking out in only 10.3 percent of his plate appearances. The extension locks Fletcher in as the Angels' table setter for the next half decade.