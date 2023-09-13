Escobar will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Escobar is without a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot in the infield, but he'll pick up his seventh consecutive start Wednesday, with six coming at third base. Even if Mike Moustakas' wrist injury doesn't cost him any further playing time, Escobar should still play regularly over the lefty-hitting Moustakas when the Angels face right-handed pitchers. Escobar hasn't done much to take advantage of the recent uptick in playing time, going 3-for-21 with one run and no RBI over his past six starts.