Escobar was excused from the Angels on Monday to take his United States citizenship test, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Escobar has to travel to Florida for the test and is expected to miss the first two games of the Angels' four-game series against the visiting White Sox. He'll technically be on the restricted list while he's away from the club. Mike Moustakas is playing third base and batting fifth for the Halos in Monday's series opener versus Chicago.