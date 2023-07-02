Escobar will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Escobar will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, with the veteran having made two starts apiece at third base and second base. The latter position will likely represent Escobar's primary path to steady at-bats at least through the All-Star break, after Brandon Drury (shoulder) was moved to the 10-day injured list Sunday. Since being acquired from the Mets on June 23, Escobar has gone 6-for-21 with five runs and an RBI over his first six games with the Halos.