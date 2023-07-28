Escobar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in the second contest of Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit.

Escobar sat out the first game of the twin bill before starting at first base and batting eighth in Game 2. The veteran contributed to a four-homer effort for Los Angeles, swatting a solo shot to right field in the fourth inning. It was his first long ball since joining the Angels on June 23 -- in fact, prior to Thursday, he hadn't gone deep in 35 total games dating back to May 16 against Tampa Bay when he was still a member of the Mets. Escobar has just five homers in 60 games overall this season after going deep at least 20 times in each of his previous two campaigns.