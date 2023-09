Escobar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to Oakland.

Escobar's sixth home run of the year was a two-run shot to put the Angels on the board in the fourth inning. He snapped a 19-game homerless drought, during which he posted a .528 OPS with just two RBI. He's now slashing .239/.283/.378 with 16 extra-base knocks through 248 plate appearances.