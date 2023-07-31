Escobar is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Atlanta, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Escobar had picked up three starts in the Angels' last four games, but he appears poised for a downturn in playing time moving forward after Anaheim bolstered its infield Sunday with the acquisition of C.J. Cron. With Cron and Mike Moustakas expected to serve as the team's regular starters in the corner infield versus right-handed pitching, Escobar may be relegated to the short side of a platoon at third base with Moustakas.