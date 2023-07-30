Escobar will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game in Toronto, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Escobar appeared to settle into a part-time role coming out of the All-Star break, but injuries to multiple position players have since paved the way for the 34-year-old to pick up more work. He'll be in the lineup Sunday for the fifth time in seven games, with all of his starts during that stretch coming at first or third base.