Escobar is absent from the lineup Friday against the Pirates.
Luis Rengifo will handle second base and Mike Moustakas is playing third versus the Pirates and right-hander Johan Oviedo. Escobar has batted just .250/.283/.286 in 16 games (60 plate appearances) since the Angels acquired him from the Mets in late June.
More News
-
Angels' Eduardo Escobar: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Angels' Eduardo Escobar: Gets another look at keystone•
-
Angels' Eduardo Escobar: Back from citizenship test•
-
Angels' Eduardo Escobar: Excused for citizenship test•
-
Angels' Eduardo Escobar: Sitting Monday•
-
Angels' Eduardo Escobar: Scores four times in Angels debut•