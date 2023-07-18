Escobar is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Escobar will take a seat after he went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two strikeouts in Monday's series opener. Michael Stefanic will draw the start at second base and bat ninth versus New York.
