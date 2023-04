Urshela went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBI in a 13-1 win against the Athletics on Saturday.

Urshela played a major role in the Angels' 11-run third inning, singling as the second batter in the frame and later driving in two runs with a one-out single. The veteran has started at shortstop in each of Los Angeles' first two games of the campaign, going a collective 5-for-8 thus far.