Angels' Gio Urshela: Loses in arbitration
Urshela lost his arbitration case against the Angels on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Urshela will make $8.4 million this season. He may not see everyday at-bats during his first season with the Angels, but he could be the top backup at multiple infield positions.
