Urshela is absent from the Angels' lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Urshela has started 16 games this season at four different positions, but he'll take a seat in this one. Luis Rengifo is at second base and Brandon Drury is covering first.
