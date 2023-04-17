Urshela will start at third base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll be replacing a resting Anthony Rendon in Monday's series finale, Urshela appears to be gaining a foothold as the Angels' primary first baseman following the call-up of top prospect Zach Neto. While Neto looks poised to get at least a short-term trial as the Angels' everyday shortstop, Urshela doesn't project to see much work at that position, but his ability to play everywhere else on the diamond should afford him ample playing time while he continues to outproduce the likes of Jake Lamb, Luis Rengifo and Brandon Drury. Through 54 plate appearances on the season, Urshela is slashing .346./376/.442 while striking out at a manageable 20.4 percent clip.