Urshela doesn't need surgery on his fractured pelvis, but he will miss the remainder of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Urshela took an awkward tumble while running to first base which forced him out of Thursday's game against Texas. The good news is that he won't need to undergo surgery, so he could be ready for the start of spring training next year, but the book appears to be closed for Urshela this season after slashing .299/.329/.374 with 24 RBI through 228 plate appearances.