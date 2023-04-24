Urshela is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Urshela will take a seat against the Athletics on Monday after going 2-for-11 in the three-game series against the Royals. Luis Rengifo will hit seventh and play second base with Brandon Drury hitting sixth while handling first base.
