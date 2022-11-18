The Twins agreed to trade Urshela to the Angels on Friday in exchange for right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.

Urshela finished third on the team in plate appearances in 2022 with 551 and was worth a couple wins above replacement by fWAR. However, he's due north of $6.5 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, and the Twins ultimately decided to flip him for a young prospect rather than pay up. Urshela will likely slot in at shortstop for his new club, pushing David Fletcher to second base.