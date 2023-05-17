Urshela went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-3 loss against the Orioles.

Urshela led off the fifth inning with a double before scoring on Zach Neto's base hit. The 31-year-old Urshela would add a second hit in the sixth, driving in Matt Thaiss to cut Anaheim's deficit to 4-3. Urshela has swung that bat well recently, slashing .341/.357/.415 over his last 11 games. He'd been filling a utility role for the Angels, though he'll take over as the regular third baseman while Anthony Rendon (groin) is sidelined. Urshela is batting .295 with one homer and a .667 OPS through 151 plate appearances on the campaign.