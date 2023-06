Urshela (pelvis) visited with a specialist earlier in the week and will see another on Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels will have a better sense of his timeline after the visit Wednesday, Bollinger notes. Urshela was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left pelvis fracture before Friday's game. The veteran infielder will miss at least another week with the injury, but it's possible this will be an injury that keeps him out of action for the foreseeable future.