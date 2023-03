Urshela will start at shortstop for the Angels on Opening Day, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Urshela played only two games at shortstop with Minnesota last season, but he saw action there in 28 contests with the Yankees in 2021. The veteran will likely cede starts at shortstop to Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher (abdomen) occasionally, but he can also play all three other infield positions, so Urshela may have a near-everyday role with Los Angeles during the coming campaign.