Urshela is expected to play a good amount of shortstop this spring, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The position is not totally foreign to Urshela, who has 43 appearances at shortstop over seven major-league seasons. Angels manager Phil Nevin noted that Urshela lost some weight over the offseason in anticipation of maybe getting more of an opportunity at short. Urshela will also serve as insurance at both corner infield spots with Jared Walsh and Anthony Rendon each coming back from major injuries.