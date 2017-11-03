Angels' Huston Street: Hits open market
Street (groin) will become a free agent after the Angels declined to pick up his club option Thursday.
As expected, the Angels will let Street hit the open market as opposed to picking up his $10 million option for the 2018 season. The veteran reliever tossed just four innings in 2017 as he battled a multitude of injuries. He'll look to link up with another club and put together a bounce-back performance in 2018.
