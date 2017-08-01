Angels' Huston Street: Suffers rotator cuff strain
Street (groin) was diagnosed with a mild rotator cuff strain Tuesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Street has been on the disabled list with a groin injury since early July, but recently began complaining of shoulder discomfort as well. The veteran reliever underwent an MRI on Tuesday that officially revealed that the 33-year-old is dealing with a mild rotator cuff strain in addition to his groin injury. It's unclear how long he'll remain out with the new injury, but it appears that Street is a ways away from rejoining the Angels' bullpen.
More News
-
Angels' Huston Street: Hasn't resumed throwing•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Expects to return after All-Star break•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Lands on disabled list•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Pitches in seventh inning Tuesday•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Fires scoreless frame in 2017 debut•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Returns from disabled list Thursday•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...