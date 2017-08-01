Angels' Huston Street: Suffers rotator cuff strain

Street (groin) was diagnosed with a mild rotator cuff strain Tuesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Street has been on the disabled list with a groin injury since early July, but recently began complaining of shoulder discomfort as well. The veteran reliever underwent an MRI on Tuesday that officially revealed that the 33-year-old is dealing with a mild rotator cuff strain in addition to his groin injury. It's unclear how long he'll remain out with the new injury, but it appears that Street is a ways away from rejoining the Angels' bullpen.