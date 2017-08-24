Angels' Huston Street: Resumes throwing Thursday

Street (groin), who was shut down with a mild rotator cuff strain at the beginning of August, resumed throwing Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Street has been plagued by a slew of injuries this season, allowing him to pitch just four innings for the big club. He'll head to Arizona to continue his throwing program, and barring any setbacks, the hope is that he'll be able to return to the Angels for the last couple weeks of the season.