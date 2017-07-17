Angels' Huston Street: Hasn't resumed throwing
Street (groin) has yet to resume throwing despite being eligible to return from the disabled list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Street expressed confidence in his ability to return from a minor groin injury following the All-Star break, but that goal appeared to be too lofty for the oft-injured reliever. Manager Mike Scioscia stated that the 33-year-old's injury has improved, which rules out any sort of setback, but a clear timetable for a return has not been set.
More News
-
Angels' Huston Street: Expects to return after All-Star break•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Lands on disabled list•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Pitches in seventh inning Tuesday•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Fires scoreless frame in 2017 debut•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Returns from disabled list Thursday•
-
Angels' Huston Street: Likely back Thursday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...