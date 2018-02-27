Huston Street: Expects to retire
Street (groin) says he is probably retiring, the Austin American-Statesman reports.
Street pitched only 4.0 innings in the majors last season, as he was sidelined for most of the year with groin and shoulder issues. He is currently not in shape to join a team, but says that if a winning team wants him this summer, he could be ready to play. If this is indeed the end for Street, he'll retire after a 13-year major-league career in which he recorded 324 saves, the 17th-highest total in major-league history.
