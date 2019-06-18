Huston Street: Retires after 13 seasons

Street announced his retirement after 13 seasons, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

The retirement was largely expected, as the 35-year-old last pitched July 2, 2017. Street finishes his career with 665 strikeouts, 324 saves and a 2.95 ERA in 668 appearances. The 35-year-old was one of the more dominant closers from 2009 to 2015, racking up 221 saves en route to the 19th-highest save total in MLB history.

