Angels' Jack Mayfield: Claimed by Mariners
Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Mariners and optioned to the alternate training site Tuesday.
He will continue his tour through the AL West, as he has now moved on from the Astros and Angels, respectively. Mayfield will serve as organizational infield depth.
