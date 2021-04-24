site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-jack-mayfield-dfad-by-angels | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Jack Mayfield: DFA'd by Angels
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 24, 2021
at
2:30 pm ET 1 min read
Mayfield was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday.
Mayfield was optioned to the Angels' alternate training site April 14, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old went hitless in three at-bats with the major-league club earlier in the season.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/25/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
02/25/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
02/24/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read