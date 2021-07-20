Mayfield is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

Luis Rengifo will get the nod at third base while Mayfield heads to the bench after a stretch of six consecutive starts. During that span, Mayfield went 3-for-16 with a solo home run, a double and two additional runs. He'll remain atop the depth chart while Anthony Rendon (hamstring) is on the shelf, but Mayfield's sickly .478 OPS for the season won't make him an appealing fantasy option outside of AL-only leagues.