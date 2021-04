Mayfield was called up by the Angels on Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mayfield gets the call with the Angels needing an extra infielder following Anthony Rendon's move to the 10-day injured list with a strained groin. He'll provide the team with some defensive versatility but is unlikely to offer much at the plate, as he's hit .170/.198/.283 in 112 career plate appearances at the MLB level.