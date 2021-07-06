Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Angels in mid-June, and he slashed .329/.382/.657 with five homers, 14 runs and 11 RBI across 15 games during his time at Triple-A Salt Lake. The 30-year-old should serve as a utility option for the Angels after Anthony Rendon (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

