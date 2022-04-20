Mayfield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Mayfield drew starts in the infield over the past three contests and went a collective 4-for-12 to extend his hitting streak to seven games dating back to Opening Day. Despite his solid production at the plate when called upon this season, Mayfield looks set to remain in a utility role. Third baseman Anthony Rendon is healthy again after a recent bout with an illness, and Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez appear to be manager Joe Maddon's preferred options in the middle infield over Mayfield.