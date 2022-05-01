The Angels recalled Mayfield from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Though he was optioned to Salt Lake on Friday, Mayfield is eligible to rejoin the Angels on short notice after the team placed Matt Duffy on the COVID-19 injured list prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox. Mayfield should be up with the Angels for the duration of Duffy's absence, but the former is unlikely to see meaningful at-bats while all of Anthony Rendon, David Fletcher, Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Wade are ahead of him in the pecking order for playing time at second base, third base or shortstop.