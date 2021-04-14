site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent to alternate site
Mayfield was optioned to the alternate training site Wednesday.
Luis Rengifo is expected to take his place on the roster Friday after Thursday's off day. Mayfield went hitless in his three at-bats while on the MLB roster.
