site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-jack-mayfield-sent-to-triple-a-824441 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland.
He had hit .129 with seven strikeouts and one walk in his last 31 at-bats. Matt Duffy was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read