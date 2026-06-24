Angels' Jose Siri: Goes on paternity leave

The Angels placed Siri on the paternity list Wednesday.

Siri will have to miss between one and three games while he's on the paternity list, so he'll be back with the Angels no later than Sunday's series finale versus the Athletics. The Angels called up Josh Lowe from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move, and he'll take Siri's spot in center field during Wednesday's game against the Orioles. Siri had covered center in each of the Angels' last seven games, going 5-for-22 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base, four RBI and five runs during that stretch.