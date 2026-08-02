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Angels' Jose Siri: Stuck in platoon role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Siri is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

After drawing starts in left field in the first two contests of the series while the Brewers sent a pair of lefties to the mound, the right-handed-hitting Siri will move back to the bench while righty Jacob Misiorowski toes the rubber for Milwaukee in the finale. Siri owns a strong .771 OPS over 120 plate appearances with the Angels this season, but he appears to be stuck in the short side of a platoon in the outfield while all of Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, Jo Adell and Josh Lowe are available.

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