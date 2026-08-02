Angels' Jose Siri: Stuck in platoon role

Siri is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

After drawing starts in left field in the first two contests of the series while the Brewers sent a pair of lefties to the mound, the right-handed-hitting Siri will move back to the bench while righty Jacob Misiorowski toes the rubber for Milwaukee in the finale. Siri owns a strong .771 OPS over 120 plate appearances with the Angels this season, but he appears to be stuck in the short side of a platoon in the outfield while all of Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, Jo Adell and Josh Lowe are available.