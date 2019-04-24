Angels' Justin Upton: Moves to 60-day IL

Upton (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Upton has been nursing the turf toe injury since late March and still has significant work to do in his recovery. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the 31-year-old is no longer wearing a protective walking boot but has not been cleared to begin running.

