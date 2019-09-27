Play

Wong went 0-for-4 and scored a run in a victory over Houston on Thursday.

Wong was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Tuesday and made his debut with club Thursday when he entered as a pinch runner for Brian Goodwin in the second inning. He came around to score on a sacrifice fly but otherwise had a quiet night, going hitless in four at-bats. Goodwin is expected to miss at least one game with back spasms, perhaps giving the versatile Wong -- who has spent time playing multiple positions in both the infield and outfield -- an opportunity to nab a start over the final weekend of the season.

