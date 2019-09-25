Angels' Kean Wong: Reports to Angels
Wong reported to the Angels on Wednesday.
Wong was claimed off waivers Tuesday and is likely to get into a few games during the final week of the season as the Angels evaluate his role for next year. The 24-year-old fared well with Triple-A Durham this season, slashing .307/.375/.464 with 10 homers, 29 doubles, 63 RBI and six stolen bases in 113 games.
