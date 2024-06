Pillar will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Pillar had been a near-everyday player for the Angels for nearly five weeks, but he seems to have moved into a fourth-outfielder role. He'll be picking up just his second start since June 17, as he excluded from the lineup in those other six contests. Jo Adell will hit the bench Wednesday to make room in the starting nine for Pillar.