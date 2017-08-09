Middleton got a save chance Tuesday against Baltimore and converted it despite giving up a solo homer. He struck out two.

The Angels turned to Middleton with a two-run lead in the ninth, and he was able to preserve it despite Caleb Joseph's solo shot. Is he the closer in Anaheim now? Well, maybe. Bud Norris has given up a brutal 10 runs in his last 3.2 innings, while Cam Bedrosian isn't trusted in the ninth right now and Blake Parker just got blown up. The smart money may be on Parker emerging with the job for the remainder of this year, but Middleton may be the closer of the future.