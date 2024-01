Ingram was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Ingram is giving up his spot on the Halos' 40-man roster for Aaron Hicks, who was signed Monday. The 27-year-old reliever posted an 8.44 ERA in 5.1 innings for the Angels in 2023, but he struck out seven after fanning 77 batters over 61 frames between Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake. Ingram could draw some interest from a team in needed of left-handed relief depth.